Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers to reschedule town hall in Spokane

Aug. 9, 2022 Updated Tue., Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:41 p.m.

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers responds to a question about voting against the committee to investigate the Jan. 6 riot in the Capitol building in Washington D.C. during a town hall meeting Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 at the Spokane Convention Center. McMorris Rodgers has announced her town hall this year will be postponed so that she can attend the funeral of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski.  (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)
By Kip Hill kiph@spokesman.com(509) 459-5429

U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers has postponed her town hall scheduled for Wednesday in Spokane so that she can attend the funeral of a colleague.

McMorris Rodgers will travel to Indiana to attend the funeral of Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died earlier this month in a car crash along with two of her staffers. The Indiana Republican was 58 years old and had served in Congress since 2013.

“I loved my dear friend Jackie. With everything she did, she led with joy and optimism, and most of all integrity and courage,” McMorris Rodgers said in a statement upon the death of Walorski.

A visitation will be held in Indiana on Wednesday, with a funeral service scheduled to follow Thursday. The House of Representatives is scheduled to be in session Friday to consider the climate and tax bill recently passed by the U.S. Senate.

The town hall had been scheduled for Wednesday evening at the Spokane Convention Center. The congresswoman’s office has not yet announced when the event will be rescheduled.

