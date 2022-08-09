Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers to reschedule town hall in Spokane

U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers has postponed her town hall scheduled for Wednesday in Spokane so that she can attend the funeral of a colleague.

McMorris Rodgers will travel to Indiana to attend the funeral of Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died earlier this month in a car crash along with two of her staffers. The Indiana Republican was 58 years old and had served in Congress since 2013.

“I loved my dear friend Jackie. With everything she did, she led with joy and optimism, and most of all integrity and courage,” McMorris Rodgers said in a statement upon the death of Walorski.

A visitation will be held in Indiana on Wednesday, with a funeral service scheduled to follow Thursday. The House of Representatives is scheduled to be in session Friday to consider the climate and tax bill recently passed by the U.S. Senate.

The town hall had been scheduled for Wednesday evening at the Spokane Convention Center. The congresswoman’s office has not yet announced when the event will be rescheduled.