Walmart ponders streaming deal with Paramount, Disney and Comcast

By Benjamin Mullin and Brooks Barnes New York Times New York Times

Walmart has held discussions with major media companies about including streaming entertainment in its membership service, according to three people with knowledge of the conversations, part of an effort to extend its relationship with customers beyond its brick-and-mortar stores.

In recent weeks, executives from Paramount, Disney and Comcast have spoken with Walmart, the people said, as the retailer ponders which movies and TV shows would add the most value to its membership bundle, called Walmart+.

The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because the discussions were private.

It is unclear whether any of the streaming companies are inclined to reach a deal with Walmart.

Disney operates the Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu streaming services; Comcast owns the Peacock streaming service; and Paramount runs the Paramount+ and Showtime services.

A Walmart+ membership, which costs $12.95 per month, includes free shipping on orders and discounts on fuel.

It also includes a free six-month subscription to the Spotify Premium music service.

A spokesman for Walmart declined to comment.

As the streaming field gets more crowded, the biggest media companies have turned to giants in other industries to find new subscribers.

Wireless providers such as Verizon and T-Mobile have struck deals to offer their customers free or discounted subscriptions to streaming services like Disney+ or Paramount+ as an extra incentive to sign up.