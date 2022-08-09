Youth sports notebook: Several area athletes collect medals at 2022 USATF National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships

From staff and news services

McKenna Kozeluh and AJ McGloflin stood atop the podium to lead the way as 21 area athletes collected 29 All-America medals at the 2022 USATF National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships July 25-31 in Sacramento, California.

Kozeluh, a rising senior at Coeur d’Alene Charter Academy who runs for North Idaho Blaze, won two gold medals, capturing national championships in the women’s 17-18-year-old 1,500m (4 minutes, 46.58 second) and 3,000m (10:16.27). The 2021 Idaho State 3A cross country champion won the 3,000 by 24 seconds and followed the next day with a 4-second win.

McGloflin, a recent Central Valley graduate who placed second at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in June after winning the State 4A title in May, won the men’s 17-18 high jump at 6 feet, 8¾ inches competing unattached.

They were the area’s gold medalists, and Evan Bruce (Lewis and Clark) and Abby Crossley (East Valley) took home the most medals – three apiece.

Bruce was one of 14 from Spokane Speed Academy who collected 18 medals for top-eight finishes. He was runner-up in the men’s 17-18 1,500 and 3,000 and fifth in the 4x400 relay. Crossley was one of three from Valley Flash who produced five medals, placing second in the women’s 17-18 2K steeplechase, third in the 3,000 and eighth in the 1,500.

Other medalists:

Spokane Speed Academy: Braydon Bayless (Reardan), 6th boys 15-16 4x400 relay; Tyler Bissell (CV), 6th boys 15-16 relay; Rajay Britton (Okanogan), 8th men’s 17-18 long jump, 7th 4x100 relay; Graham Cleveland (Gonzaga Prep),5th men’s 17-18 4x800 relay; Trevor Cogley (Lake City), 7th men’s 4x100 relay, 6th 4x400 relay; Cameron Dewey (North Central), 6th boys’ 4x400; Konner Dobosh (Cheney), 5th men’s 17-18 javelin; Boden Gardner (Mt. Spokane), 6th men’s 17-18 4x400 relay; Braxton Hinton (Cheney), 6th men’s 17-18 4x400 relay; Allan McKeraghan (Colville), 7th men’s 17-18 4x100 relay, 6th 4x400 Relay; Teagan O’Callaghan (Cheney), 5th men’s 17-18 4x800 relay; Larry Trefry Jr. (University), 5th men’s 17-18 4x800 relay; Dylan Wolfe (Post Falls), 6th boys 15-16 4x400 relay.

Valley Flash: Canyon Smith (CV), 5th boys 15-16 decathlon; Ava Terry (Franklin Elementary), 2nd girls 7-8 shot put.

Spokane Mercury: Victoria Baumgartner, 6th girls 8-and-under 1,500.

Iron Wood Throws (Hayden): Winston Schroder (Centennial MS), 2nd boys 13-14 javelin.

(See list of area participants in Scoreboard.)

Shooting

Tanner Krebs, a 14-year-old from Glover Middle School, led the way for the Spokane Junior Rifle Club at the 2022 Civilian Marksmanship Program National Championships July 15 at Camp Perry, Ohio. Krebs shot 584 out of 600 in the three-position air rifle match.

Other scores for members of the SJRC Gold team that received an at-large invitation: Garret Pearsall, 17, Mt. Spokane, 573 (123rd); Derek Phipps, 17, Gonzaga Prep, 566 (161); Sean Kegley, 17, home school, 557 (177); alternate Ensley Breeden, 13, Mountainside MS, 546 (196). There were 209 competitors. The team scored 2,340 out of 2,400 and placed 31st out of 40 teams.