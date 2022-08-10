Eastern Washington ranked 13th in Stats Perform poll

From staff reports

When Eastern Washington was picked in a preseason poll last month to finish sixth in the Big Sky Conference this season, it was less an indictment of the Eagles and more an indication of how strong the conference is from top to bottom.

Six Big Sky football programs were ranked in the Stats Perform Top 25 preseason poll released Monday, including the Eagles at No. 13.

EWU previously was ranked 15th by Athlon Sports and 18th by HERO Sports in preseason polls.

Montana and Montana State are ranked third and fourth, respectively, in the Stats Perform poll. Other Big Sky programs include Sacramento State (No. 7), Weber State (No. 20) and UC Davis (No. 25).

The Missouri Valley Conference boasts five teams in the rankings, including No. 1 North Dakota State and No. 2 South Dakota State. Another MVC program, Missouri State, is ranked fifth.

EWU long snapper Cody Clements was tabbed a third-team selection on the Phil Steele Preseason All-American team. Eagles wide receiver Freddie Roberson joined defensive linemen Mitchell Johnson and Joshua Jerome as first-team All-Big Sky selections. Clements, wide receiver Efton Chism III and offensive lineman Wyatt Musser were second-team picks.