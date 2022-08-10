Samsung unveils new fold phone

Samsung Electronics Co. unveiled the latest generation of its foldable devices on Wednesday, keeping prices steady despite surging costs of materials and shipping.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is about the size of a notepad and opens like one, and Z Flip 4, which is square when closed and opens out to regular smartphone size, come with a suite of incremental upgrades.

This year’s Fold has a 45% more durable main display with minimized bezels, a slimmer hinge and upgraded cameras both on the back and under the display, Samsung said.

Responding to user requests, the company upgraded the battery on the smaller Flip and added a larger max storage option of 512GB.

Samsung surprised industry observers a year ago when it launched the Flip 3 at $999, positioning it as a direct competitor to Apple Inc.’s iPhone range and a successor to the Galaxy Note lineup.

Home sellers boost searches

More people are looking to put their homes on the market as internet searches for selling a house have shot up.

Searches online for “sell my house” have soared in the United States, rising 147% as of July, according to an analysis of Google Trends by luxury home brands Ruby Homes.

“The analysis reveals that searches for ‘sell my house’ exploded to over double the average volume within the past month, an unprecedented increase in Americans looking to sell their property, according to Google search data analysis.

The data also reveals that s

Searches for ‘sell my house for cash’ is also at an all-time high,” the report said.

From wire reports