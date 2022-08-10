Spokane Indians edge Hillsboro 5-4, inch closer to Northwest League playoff spot

Bladimir Restituyo and Julio Carreras had three hits apiece and the Spokane Indians edged the Hillsboro Hops 5-4 in the second game of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Ron Tonkin Field on Wednesday.

The third-place Indians (19-18) are 4 1/2 games behind first-place Eugene (24-14) in the NWL second half and trail Vancouver (23-14) by four games in overall season record for a potential playoff tiebreaker. Eugene beat Vancouver 10-3 on Wednesday.

Restituyo scored two runs and stole a base, while Carreras had a pair of RBIs and a stolen base.

Spokane got off to a good start as Restituyo led off the game with a single, stole second and later scored on a single by Carreras.

In the bottom half, Eugene’s Caleb Roberts was hit by a pitch from starter Joe Rock, then an errant pickoff throw by catcher Ronaiker Palma allowed Roberts to move up a base. Deyvison De Lose Santos then ripped a double to tie it up.

Hillsboro went up 2-1 in the third as Ryan Bliss singled, went to second on a wild pitch and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Arizona Diamondbacks top prosect Jordan Lawlar.

The Indians loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth. Carreras singled to drive in a run, then another scored on a groundout to put Spokane up 3-2.

The Hops tied it in the sixth on an error by pitcher Adam McKillican, but the Indians took advantage of some spotty defense by Hillsboro in the next inning.

Braiden Ward and Restituyo both reached on walks. Eddy Diaz tried to sacrifice, but pitcher Justin Martinez threw it away and both runners scored on the play.

Hillsboro made it a one-run in the bottom half as Cam Coursey scored from first base on a triple by Roberts.

The Hops put two on with one down in the ninth. Blake Goldsberry struck out Bliss, then Roberts flied out to deep right to end it. The 25-year-old reliever struck out five in 2 1/3 innings of work to earn the save.

Rock went five innings and allowed two runs – one earned – on two hits and a walk with five strikeouts.

Colin Simpson went 0 for 4, ending his 14-game hitting streak.