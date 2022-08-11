100 years ago in Eastern Washington: Another fight over Prohibition, but this time the sheriff was on the side of law

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

A Pend Oreille County sheriff and his deputy engaged in hand-to-hand combat with bootleggers in what Prohibition agents called the “Great Wet Way” – the highway between British Columbia and Spokane.

The two lawmen encountered a car full of rum-runners east of Locke, north of Cusick. Three Spokane bootleggers were arrested after what was described as a “knock-down and drag out fight.”

This was not the only setback for the region’s bootleggers. Grant County officers also arrested rum-runners at Soap Lake and confiscated 18 bottles of Canadian liquor.

From the politics beat: About 100 of the city’s most liberal citizens formed the Spokane chapter of the Conference for Progressive Political Action.

They made plans to endorse progressive candidates, regardless of party. They simply had to measure up to “progressive principles.” They intended to endorse Frances C. Axtell of Bellingham, who was running against incumbent Sen. Miles Poindexter.

From the strike beat: Strike tensions reached a peak when 23 bombs were detonated in the rail yards in San Bernardino, Calif. A U.S. marshal was seriously injured.

The pipe bombs were apparently thrown into the rail yards. Nobody knew who tossed the bombs, but suspicion immediately landed on striking rail shop workers.

No violence had yet been reported in Spokane, where 1,800 shopmen were on strike.

