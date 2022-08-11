Arts Wrap: ‘Traditions of Christmas’ opens auditions; Hello Kitty Cafe Truck visits River Park Square; Moscow Contemporary presents “Picuun, I Am Water”

Organizers will hold auditions for “Traditions of Christmas” on Monday and Tuesday at the Expressions School of Performing Arts, 2825 N. Highway 41, Post Falls. For information, visit TraditionsOfChristmasNW.com or call (509) 868-6858.

Full of dance numbers, holiday medleys and various tributes, “Traditions of Christmas” is a Radio City Music Hall style show featuring a USO show style military tribute, a living nativity scene, more than 400 costumes, and, of course, the “iconic” kick line.

Auditions for the production’s 10th anniversary are open to choir singers, musical theater singers, dancers and kick line dancers. Dancing is not required of all performers, but those hoping to dance should be flexible with tap experience and willing to rehearse on Sunday afternoons. Visit TraditionsOfChristmasNW.com for information on setting up a private audition.

Traditions of Christmas will play at the Coeur d’Alene Kroc Center at 1765 W. Golf Course Road, Coeur d’Alene, from Dec. 9-22. For tickets, visit TraditionsOfChristmasNW.com or call the box office at (208) 261-2388.

Hello Kitty Cafe truck

Continuing its 2022 tour on the U.S., the Hello Kitty Cafe truck will visit River Park Square (800 W. Main Ave.) on Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

An “all-pink cafe on wheels” the truck is bringing “all things Hello Kitty” including several pieces of limited-edition merchandise.

For tour updates, visit Hello Kitty Cafe Truck on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Moscow Contemporary presents ‘Picuun, I Am Water’

A photographic and object exhibit, “Picuun, I Am Water” is a multi-perspective exploration of our “evolving relationship to our rivers.” Alongside work by photographers Dennis DeHart and Robbie McClaran, the exhibit also features two canoes built by Palouse Prairie Charter School’s fourth-grade class. The exhibit will run through Sept. 10.

For information, visit moscowcontemporary.org.