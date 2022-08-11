Home affordability worsens in U.S. as higher mortgage rates bite
Aug. 11, 2022 Updated Thu., Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:19 p.m.
It’s harder than ever to afford a home in the U.S., with higher mortgage rates claiming a bigger share of incomes and prices still rising at double-digit rates across most of the country.
The monthly bill on a typical existing single-family home with a 20% down payment jumped to $1,841 in the second quarter, according to the National Association of Realtors.
That’s up 32%, or $444, from the first quarter and a 50% jump from a year earlier.
Families spent about 24% of their incomes on mortgage payments in the second quarter, up from 19% in the previous three months and 17% last year.
The median price topped $400,000 for the first time, reaching $413,500.
The 14.2% gain from a year earlier was slightly smaller than the 15.4% annual increase in the first quarter, thanks to a slowdown in sales.
But that’s little comfort to would-be buyers who are stretching to afford a purchase and still getting tangled in bidding wars.
“Home prices have increased at a pace that far exceeds wage gains, especially for low- and middle-income workers,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the Realtors group.
“Overall, the national price deceleration inevitably followed the softening sales, providing well-positioned prospective buyers a small measure of welcomed relief.”
In the second quarter, 148 of the 185 metro areas measured by the Realtors group – or 80% – had double-digit annual price gains.
That was up from 70% of regions in the first quarter.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.