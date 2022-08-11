Kootenai County deputies arrest man after standoff in Hayden

Kootenai County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after a report of a domestic violence incident led to an hourlong standoff in Hayden on Tuesday evening.

Deputies arrested Duke C. Huckabee, 49, of Sagle, Idaho, on suspicion of aggravated assault, kidnapping and battery, a news release from the sheriff’s office said. Huckabee also had warrants for his arrest in Bonner County for aggravated assault and second-degree kidnapping, the release said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 4:25 p.m. to a residence on the 8900 block of Neufeld Road in Hayden. Deputies learned that the woman, who had escaped the home, had a no-contact order against Huckabee. Deputies attempted to call out to Huckabee, the sheriff’s office said. The Kootenai County SWAT team arrived at the scene to assist when that didn’t work.

Authorities attempted to negotiate with Huckabee before they deployed a robot inside the residence through an open window. Huckabee surrendered without incident.

This was the ninth time Huckabee had been booked into the Kootenai County Jail, the sheriff’s office said.