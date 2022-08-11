Lumen Technologies expands fiber internet service in Spokane area

Lumen Technologies, formerly known as CenturyLink, is expanding fiber service in the Spokane area, the company announced Wednesday.

Lumen expects to connect more than 11,650 Spokane-area homes to its Quantum Fiber service this year, Kerry Zimmer, a Lumen Technologies spokesperson, said in an email.

“Quantum fiber crews are working in all areas of Spokane – south to Manito and Moran Prairie, Northwest, downtown from Browne’s Addition to the Gonzaga area, and Northeast as well,” Zimmer said.

The expansion is part of Lumen’s efforts to connect more than 12 million residences and small businesses to gigabit and multibit fiber service in 20 major markets nationwide.

Within the past year, Lumen has expanded its Quantum Fiber service to more than 9,500 households in the Spokane region, Zimmer said.

Quantum Fiber offers gigabit and multigigabit broadband speeds without data caps, bundles or contracts.

“As we continue to invest in and expand our fiber footprint, our work with local governments and municipalities is key to helping bridge the digital divide and deliver an exceptional fiber internet experience for residents and small businesses,” Maxine Moreau, Lumen’s president of mass markets, said in a statement.