Man shot in head by friend at Spirit Lake identified

The victim of a deadly shooting last week at Spirit Lake has been identified.

The body of Steven M. Moore, 66, of Westminster, Maryland, was discovered by Bonner County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the front yard of a residence at the 3400 block of Spirit Lake Cutoff Road on Aug. 5. He had suffered a single gunshot to his head.

Deputies arrested Michael L. Schofield, 64, of Spirit Lake, on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Schofield called 911 to report that he shot Moore, who was his friend, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies detained Schofield and recovered a handgun at the scene.

Schofield’s bail was set at $1 million.