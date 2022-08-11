Man with warrants for sex crimes against minors in Idaho turns self in
Aug. 11, 2022 Updated Thu., Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:51 p.m.
A man with multiple felony arrest warrants for sexual battery of a minor was arrested after turning himself in on Wednesday, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Rodney N. Stubbs, 57, who lives in Spokane and Priest Lake, Idaho, turned himself into the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The warrants for his arrest include charges against several 16- and 17-year-old victims, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office said.
The sheriff’s office announced that it was looking for Stubbs on Wednesday morning and that he was arrested within about four hours.
