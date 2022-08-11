State resources helping battle emerging Canyon Road fire in Yakima County

The Canyon Road fire had reached about 2,000 acres late Thursday afternoon, according to Yakima County Fire District 5’s Facebook page. The Facebook post said the fire in Yakima County is 90% contained.

The fire broke out at around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday near the city of Grandview. The fire was burning grass, brush and small trees, and was threatening homes, infrastructure and the Grandview Wastewater Treatment Plant Thursday morning. State resources were sent to help fight the fire, the state fire marshal’s office said in a news release.

A Level 2 evacuation notice was in effect in the area, the state fire marshal said, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire is one of two emergent incidents throughout central and Eastern Washington this week, Department of Natural Resources spokesman Ryan Rodruck said. The other is the Mohr Canyon fire, located north of Wenatchee near Waterville, which reached 6,169 acres as of Thursday night, according to the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team spokesman Ben Shearer. That fire was officially 28% contained Thursday night, but Shearer said he expected containment to be around 80% by the end of Thursday.

Firefighting efforts in the Vantage Highway, Cow Canyon and Williams Lake fires were nearly completely contained and were in stages of being mopped up, Rodruck said.