This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Aug. 11, 2022 Updated Thu., Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:26 p.m.
"Unlock Your Potential" by Jeff Lerner. (BenBella Books/TNS) (BenBella Books/TNS/TNS)
Bestsellers
Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “The 6:20 Man,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)
2. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman: A Novel,” Daniel Silva (Harper)
3. “Wrong Place Wrong Time: A Novel,” Gillian McAllister (Morrow)
4. “The Hotel Nantucket,” Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
5. “Shattered,” James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)
6. “The It Girl,” Ruth Ware (Scout)
7. “Reckoning: An FBI Thriller,” Catherine Coulter (Morrow)
8. “Black Dog,” Stuart Woods (Putnam)
9. “Sparring Partners,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
10. “Mercury Pictures Presents,” Anthony Marra (Hogarth)
Nonfiction
1. “Unlock Your Potential: The Ultimate Guide for Creating Your Dream Life in the Modern World,” Jeff Lerner (Benbella/Holt)
2. “Not My First Rodeo: Lessons from the Heartland Hardcover,” Kristi Noem (Twelve)
3. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown (Random House)
4. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals: A Cookbook,” Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)
5. “Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation,” Pete Hegseth (Broadside)
6. “Lead Like It Matters: 7 Leadership Principles for a Church That Lasts,” Craig Groeschel (Zondervan)
7. “Chase the Fun: 100 Days to Discover Fun Right Where You Are,” Annie F. Downs (Revell)
8. “Finding Me: A Memoir,” Viola Davis (HarperOne)
9. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists (Bill O’Reilly’s Killing Series),” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)
10. “There Are Moms Way Worse Than You: Irrefutable Proof That You Are Indeed a Fantastic Parent,” Glenn Boozan (Workman)
