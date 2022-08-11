This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"Unlock Your Potential" by Jeff Lerner. (BenBella Books/TNS) (BenBella Books/TNS/TNS)

Fiction

1. “The 6:20 Man,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)

2. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman: A Novel,” Daniel Silva (Harper)

3. “Wrong Place Wrong Time: A Novel,” Gillian McAllister (Morrow)

4. “The Hotel Nantucket,” Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

5. “Shattered,” James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)

6. “The It Girl,” Ruth Ware (Scout)

7. “Reckoning: An FBI Thriller,” Catherine Coulter (Morrow)

8. “Black Dog,” Stuart Woods (Putnam)

9. “Sparring Partners,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

10. “Mercury Pictures Presents,” Anthony Marra (Hogarth)

Nonfiction

1. “Unlock Your Potential: The Ultimate Guide for Creating Your Dream Life in the Modern World,” Jeff Lerner (Benbella/Holt)

2. “Not My First Rodeo: Lessons from the Heartland Hardcover,” Kristi Noem (Twelve)

3. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown (Random House)

4. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals: A Cookbook,” Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

5. “Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation,” Pete Hegseth (Broadside)

6. “Lead Like It Matters: 7 Leadership Principles for a Church That Lasts,” Craig Groeschel (Zondervan)

7. “Chase the Fun: 100 Days to Discover Fun Right Where You Are,” Annie F. Downs (Revell)

8. “Finding Me: A Memoir,” Viola Davis (HarperOne)

9. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists (Bill O’Reilly’s Killing Series),” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

10. “There Are Moms Way Worse Than You: Irrefutable Proof That You Are Indeed a Fantastic Parent,” Glenn Boozan (Workman)