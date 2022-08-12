The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

200-acre Whitman County fire threatening primary residences, continues to grow

Aug. 12, 2022 Updated Fri., Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:24 p.m.

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A 200-acre fire was burning grass, trees and croplands, and threatening primary residences and residential infrastructure, in northwestern Whitman County Friday.

The fire, dubbed the Miller Road fire, started around 1 p.m. near Ewan, and continued to grow Friday night, according to a Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office news release.

State fire assistance was sent to support local firefighters, the release said. Air resources also have been ordered.

No evacuations were in effect.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

