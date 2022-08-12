‘One of Spokane’s most prized possessions’: Bloomsday 2023 Finisher shirt design contest opens

By Sidiq Moltafet The Spokesman-Review

The search for the design on what likely will be the most worn T-shirt in the Inland Northwest on May 7 next year is underway.

The Lilac Bloomsday Association is accepting designs for the Bloomsday Finisher Shirt Design Contest.

The artist of the design that’s chosen will win $1,000.

More than 40,000 participants have finished Bloomsday races in the past, though numbers were down this year as the race returned to in-person after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jon Neill, Bloomsday race director, said almost 200 people usually participate in the annual design contest, which attracts people from all walks of life, designers, art students and even some elementary school students.

“The shirt design and color are kept secret until race morning. That secrecy, along with earning your shirt after completing the 12km course, makes the T-shirt one of Spokane’s most prized possessions,” Neill said in a news release.

The submission deadline is Sept. 16, and participants must mail or deliver their design to 1414 N. Belt St., Spokane, WA 99201.

The race’s T-shirt has been designed by the winner of the contest for almost two decades, Neill said.

Bloomsday sometimes uses designs submitted for the contest even if not selected for the T-shirt, Neill said.

“For example, last year a shirt design was used for the official race poster,” Neill said in an interview.

The shirt design can have up to four colors and must have the words “Lilac Bloomsday Run” or “Bloomsday.” It also must say “Spokane, Washington,” “2023” or “‘23,” and “Finisher.” More information about rules can be found at bloomsdayrun.org.

Bloomsday is scheduled for May 7.