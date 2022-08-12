Hillsboro pitcher Scott Randall shuts down Indians

From staff reports

HILLSBORO, Ore. – The Spokane Indians produced more strikeouts at the plate than base hits Friday night.

Unsurprisingly, that wasn’t a formula for success.

Hillsboro pitcher Scott Randall settled into a groove after allowing a run in the first inning, and the Hops rolled to an 8-1 win in a Northwest League matchup.

The Indians had won the first three games in the six-game series that continues Saturday.

Spokane jolted ahead 1-0 in the top of the first. Bladimir Restituyo led off with an infield single, and a sacrifice bunt and a Julio Carreras single moved him to third. Hunter Goodman hit a sacrifice fly to right field to drive in Restituyo.

Randall didn’t allow another hit until Goodman’s ground-rule double with one out in the seventh, offering Hillsboro’s offense an opportunity to take control.

The Hops’ Caleb Roberts hit a sacrifice fly in the third to drive in Gary Mattis and tie the game at 1-all. Jordan Lawlar followed with a line drive to center to drive in Ryan Bliss with the go-ahead run.

Hillsboro’s A.J. Vukovich scored on a Neyfy Castillo single in the fourth for a 3-1 margin.

Wilderd Patino hit a two-run single in the Hops’ three-run sixth inning, and he added an RBI single in Hillsboro’s two-run eighth.

Randall struck out five and walked two in 72/3 innings.