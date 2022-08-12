House GOP stands by Trump despite revelation FBI searched for nuclear documents

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, introduces U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., at a rally in Richmond, Ky., in 2018. (TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE)

By Marianna Sotomayor, Eugene Scott, John Wagner and Leigh Ann Caldwell Washington Post

WASHINGTON – House Republicans on Friday stood by former president Donald Trump despite the revelation that FBI agents sought classified documents relating to nuclear weapons in their search of his Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this week, underscoring Trump’s viselike grip on the GOP.

Republicans also were highly critical of the FBI and Director Christopher Wray, who was nominated by Trump and confirmed by all Senate Republicans in 2017, over the execution of the search warrant and what they said was the lack of transparency in sharing information with Congress about a criminal investigation.

The comments came a day after Wray denounced the threats and violent rhetoric against the FBI as “deplorable and dangerous.”

“I’m always concerned about threats to law enforcement,” Wray said. “Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you’re upset with.”

On Thursday, an armed man wearing body armor tried to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati field office, sparking an hours-long standoff that ended when he was gunned down after firing at officers, authorities said.

Since the search at Trump’s property, Republicans have directed their vitriol at the FBI and Attorney General Merrick Garland, accusing the agency and department of government overreach, issuing threats and comparing the actions to Gestapo tactics and “third-world” political persecution though the agents were executing a court-approved search warrant.

The Washington Post reported late Thursday that the classified documents were among the items FBI agents sought in the search, according to people familiar with the investigation. Experts in classified information said the unusual search underscores deep concern among government officials about the types of information they thought could be located at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property and potentially in danger of falling into the wrong hands.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Friday that holding onto documents relating to nuclear weapons “doesn’t seem like that’s something [Trump] would be doing.”

Republicans lashed out at Garland even after the Justice Department filed a motion requesting the search warrant for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property be unsealed.

McCarthy said he agrees with Trump that the search warrant and related documents should be released publicly.

McCarthy also took aim at Garland, who said Thursday that he had personally authorized the search of Trump’s residence.

“He has a real problem here,” McCarthy said. “Why would he divide the nation? … I think the attorney general has a lot of explaining to do.”

McCarthy suggested the Justice Department should have continued to seek cooperation from Trump rather than conduct a search. He also said Garland should have spoken at greater length when he addressed the public on Thursday.

“He is just inflaming the public,” McCarthy said. “And why would you only speak for a few moments?”

Garland said Thursday he could not say more because of the pending investigation.

Rep. Michael Turner of Ohio, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, suggested that it was possible that Trump had in his possession documents related to nuclear weapons that were technically classified but not “truly classified.”

Turner spoke at a news conference with other Republicans. He stressed that he did not know what documents Trump might have had. But in response to a reporter’s question, he offered some speculation.

“I can tell you that there are a number of things that are classified that fall under the umbrella of nuclear weapons, but that are not necessarily things that are truly classified,” Turner said. “Many of them you can find on your own phone as we stand here. And if they fall within that category, they’re not an imminent national security threat that would rise to the level of you have to raid Donald Trump’s home and spend nine hours there.”

Speaking alongside Turner, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., the No. 3 Republican in the House leadership, called the FBI search a “complete abuse and overreach of its authority” and promoted baseless claims that the agency protected Hillary Clinton, former FBI director James Comey and Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son.

Shortly after members of the GOP spoke, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in answering reporters questions at a weekly news conference, said, “You would think there would be an adult in the Republican room that would say, ‘Just calm down, see what the facts are, and let’s go for that instead of instigating … assaults on law enforcement.’ “

House members returned to Washington for one day to vote on Biden’s sweeping climate, health-care and tax package – and faced questions from reporters.