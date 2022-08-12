Sheriff’s office investigating body found in Spokane River

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered a submerged body Friday afternoon from the Spokane River just northwest of Spokane.

Around 5 p.m. Thursday, a paddleboarder reported finding what appeared to be human remains in the river northwest of Rifle Club Road, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Several agencies responded, including members of the dive team and detectives, deputies said. Investigation efforts were put on hold Thursday night because of the conditions, remote access and darkness. Divers and detectives returned to the scene Friday morning.

The release said the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will work with detectives to determine the person’s identity. The medical examiner will release the person’s identity along with the cause and manner of death.

It is unknown how long the remains were in the water.