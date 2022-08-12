Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Dakota S. Picard and Alyvia V. Huntley, both of Spokane.

Steven L. Woodard, of Newman Lake, and Michelle R. Detlaff, of Spokane.

Richard T. Guttman and Sara J. Rodgers, both of Spokane.

Robert J. Murphy and Andrea D. Storer, both of Spokane.

Nathan K. Mentzer and Amanda L. Taylor, both of Cheney.

Daryl J. Irwin and Theresa R. Nilles, both of Spokane.

Luke C. Long and Grace Netjes, both of Spokane.

Thomas A. Wilson and Kelly R. Sarvabui, both of Spokane Valley.

Benjamin A. Voigtlaender and Rachel T. Starr, both of Spokane.

Tyler W. Page, of Spokane Valley, and Chance A. Markham, of Post Falls.

Martin W. Liese and Kimberly F. Webster, both of Spokane.

Benjamin R. Magruder and Sierra C. O’Brien, both of St. Paul, Minn.

Matthew J. Penny and Rachel A. Etten, both of Spokane.

Cole M. Edwards and Elizabeth C. Tefft, both of Post Falls.

James S. Edwards and Robin L. Kincaid, both of Spokane.

Hanna F. Curl and Keyonna M. Caldwell, both of Spokane.

Santi Kongmanivong and Samantha S. A. McFarland, both of Spokane.

Nathaniel L. Johnson and Kimberly J. Poma, both of Colbert.

Paul A. Makhanov, of Deer Park, and Anna M. Avdeev, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Legacy Investment Group IX LLC v. Kody W. Bordwell, restitution of premises.

Au Pair Property and Asset Management v. Michelle Dippman, restitution of premises.

Svitlana Bickman v. Jeffrey Maahs, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Donna Gilmore, restitution of premises.

Spokane-Blake LLC v. Draven Delgado, restitution of premises.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Kris Carlson, restitution of premises.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Angela Perez, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Shannon Burnley, restitution of premises.

Laura Bosse v. Brandon Resseman, restitution of premises.

Aero Mobile Home Park Inc. v. Erica Cramer, restitution of premises.

Kristine Gibson v. Robert Jones, restitution of premises.

Meeds Inc. v. Bryce Fuller, restitution of premises.

Arlene E. Hutto v. Patrick A. Hughes, seeking quiet title.

Numerica Credit Union v. John C. Bevins, money claimed owed.

Steven C. Seifert v. Beau D. Younker, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bacheller, Sharon D. and Timothy P.

Scott, Cynthia R. and James A.

Ralston, Jeremy R. and Brianna

Withey, Joellen and Steven A.

Puryear Duncan, Debra J. and Dru K.

King, Faith M. and Parker, Joshua D.

Wallace, Rachael H. and William J.

Barrington, Bridget and Daniel

Kendall, Rochelle F. and Timothy J.

Sinden, Shauna M. and Scissons, Brian D.

Criddle, Shane A. and Tara S.

Adams, Tyler J. and Kim, Moonhee

Legal separations granted

Jones, Lindsey N. and Ryne S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Michael C. Malysa, 41; 15 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Marlon C. Pratt, Jr., 22; 44 days in jail with credit given for 44 days served, after pleading guilty to violation of order and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Matthew G. Susmilch, 37; 17.5 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and third-degree robbery.

Cody W. Rohrich, 30; 22 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and second-degree assault.

Shawn T. Strasburg, 43; 141 days in jail with credit given for 141 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Randall B. Sherrod, 36; 30 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Ellsworth G. Parslow, 39; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to felony driving while intoxicated and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Travis C. Thompson, 38; 101.5 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree burglary and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Michael L. Hamilton Mallory, 27; 46 days in jail with credit given for 46 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Michael P. Price

Miguel L. Grifaldo, 23; $978.60 in restitution, 20 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Kevin J. Etters, 43; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Jennifer L. Macmurdo, also known as Jennifer L. Brown and Jennifer L. Clark, 47; 35 days in jail with credit given for 35 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Brandon M. Hrycenko, 38; $10,000 in restitution, nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief against a person.

Andrew J. Adams, 31; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to residential burglary with domestic violence.

Court Commissioner John Stine

Rogerio S. Foster, 23; 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.