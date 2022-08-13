21-year-old killed in I-90 crash; wrong-way driver faces charges of vehicular homicide and assault

A 21-year-old was killed after a woman driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 crashed into his car near the Spokane International Airport early Saturday morning, troopers said.

Gaige P. Lavoy, of Clayton, died at the scene of the crash just after midnight, according to a press release from the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers said a 63-year-old Spokane woman, Cynthia R. Macy, was driving her 2004 Dodge Dakota the wrong way on westbound I-90 near the Geiger Boulevard exit and swerved into Lavoy’s path. She also crashed into another driver behind Lavoy in a 2006 Nissan Xterra, they said.

Macy was taken to the hospital and faces charges of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. Troopers also suspect her of driving impaired.

The Nissan driver and a female passenger in Lavoy’s 2019 Fiat 500 were also injured and taken to the hospital.

All four people involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts, troopers said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Macy has been booked. The Spokane County Jail didn’t list her as an inmate Saturday morning.