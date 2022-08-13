The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Aug. 13, 2022 Updated Sat., Aug. 13, 2022 at 4:56 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Golf, men’s

9 a.m.: PGA: St. Jude Championship Golf

11 a.m.: PGA: St. Jude Championship NBC

Golf, women’s

5 a.m.: DP World: Handa World Invitational Golf

4 p.m.: U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets or Cleveland at Toronto MLB

11:35 a.m.: Seattle at Texas Root

1:30 p.m.: Minnesota at L.A. Angels or Pittsburgh at San Francisco MLB

Auto racing

11 a.m.: NHRA: Menards Nationals FS1

Noon: NASCAR Cup: Federated Auto Parts 400 USA

Football, NFL preseason

1:25 p.m.: Minnesota at Las Vegas NFL

Soccer, men’s

4 a.m.: Scottish Premiership: Kilmarnock vs. Celtic CBSSN

6 a.m.: EPL: Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham United USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur USA

11:30 a.m.: Serie A: Fiorentina vs. Cremonese CBSSN

6 p.m.: MLS: Nashville SC vs. Minnesota United FS1

Soccer, women’s

4 p.m.: FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup: USA vs Netherlands FS1

5 p.m.: NWSL: Angel City FC vs Chicago Red Stars CBSSN

Basketball, WNBA

10 a.m.: Minnesota at Connecticut ABC

Noon: Seattle at Las Vegas ABC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11:35 p.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

