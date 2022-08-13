On the Air
Aug. 13, 2022 Updated Sat., Aug. 13, 2022 at 4:56 p.m.
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Golf, men’s
9 a.m.: PGA: St. Jude Championship Golf
11 a.m.: PGA: St. Jude Championship NBC
Golf, women’s
5 a.m.: DP World: Handa World Invitational Golf
4 p.m.: U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets or Cleveland at Toronto MLB
11:35 a.m.: Seattle at Texas Root
1:30 p.m.: Minnesota at L.A. Angels or Pittsburgh at San Francisco MLB
Auto racing
11 a.m.: NHRA: Menards Nationals FS1
Noon: NASCAR Cup: Federated Auto Parts 400 USA
Football, NFL preseason
1:25 p.m.: Minnesota at Las Vegas NFL
Soccer, men’s
4 a.m.: Scottish Premiership: Kilmarnock vs. Celtic CBSSN
6 a.m.: EPL: Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham United USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur USA
11:30 a.m.: Serie A: Fiorentina vs. Cremonese CBSSN
6 p.m.: MLS: Nashville SC vs. Minnesota United FS1
Soccer, women’s
4 p.m.: FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup: USA vs Netherlands FS1
5 p.m.: NWSL: Angel City FC vs Chicago Red Stars CBSSN
Basketball, WNBA
10 a.m.: Minnesota at Connecticut ABC
Noon: Seattle at Las Vegas ABC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11:35 p.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
