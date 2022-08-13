Spokane Valley house fire displaces six residents

A fire spread from the back deck of a Spokane Valley home to the house itself, displacing six residents Saturday morning.

The blaze on the 400 block of South McKee Street spread from the deck, up the outside of the home and into the attic, according to a Spokane Valley Fire Department news release. Firefighters saved the home, the release said, but it cannot currently be occupied because of damage to the attic.

American Red Cross was contacted to locate temporary housing for the two adults and four children who live at the residence, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.