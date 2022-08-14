Bonner County man involved in crash near Sandpoint on Aug. 6 dies

An 89-year-old Laclede man has died from injuries he sustained in an Aug. 6 crash near Sandpoint, the Idaho State Police reported.

The man, who was not identified by the ISP, was airlifted from the scene of the crash, which took place on U.S. Highway 2 west of Sandpoint just before 11 a.m. The man was driving a 1982 Chevy El Camino headed west when it rear-ended a 2005 Honda Pilot that was attempting to turn off the road, according to an ISP news release.

The Honda Pilot carried two passengers from Spokane, a 55-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man, who were also not identified by the ISP. They were wearing seatbelts; the El Camino driver was not.

Alcohol was not a factor in the fatal crash, the ISP said. The Laclede man died Friday.