Olympia woman injured in motorcycle collision north of Wenatchee
Aug. 14, 2022 Updated Mon., Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:03 p.m.
WENATCHEE – A 71-year-old Olympia woman was injured in a two-motorcycle collision Sunday morning on Highway 97A at Turtle Lane, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Sally J. Walker was riding a 2020 Harley-Davidson southbound on the highway just before 11:35 a.m. – about 2 miles north of Rocky Reach Dam – when she allegedly failed to stop and struck the front right tire of a 2019 Can-Am.
Walker was thrown from her motorcycle and taken to Central Washington Hospital for her injuries.
Carrie L. Simmons, 57, of Ridgefield was riding the Can-Am and was uninjured.
The cause of the collision was failure to stop. Drugs or alcohol didn’t appear to be a factor.
