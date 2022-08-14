Olympia woman injured in motorcycle collision north of Wenatchee

By Emily Thornton Wenatchee World

WENATCHEE – A 71-year-old Olympia woman was injured in a two-motorcycle collision Sunday morning on Highway 97A at Turtle Lane, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Sally J. Walker was riding a 2020 Harley-Davidson southbound on the highway just before 11:35 a.m. – about 2 miles north of Rocky Reach Dam – when she allegedly failed to stop and struck the front right tire of a 2019 Can-Am.

Walker was thrown from her motorcycle and taken to Central Washington Hospital for her injuries.

Carrie L. Simmons, 57, of Ridgefield was riding the Can-Am and was uninjured.

The cause of the collision was failure to stop. Drugs or alcohol didn’t appear to be a factor.