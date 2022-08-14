The Dirt: New restaurant,bar to occupy former Garageland site in downtown Spokane

A new restaurant will be taking over a space formerly occupied by Garageland in downtown Spokane.

Todd Andrews filed a building permit application with the city to convert about 2,640 square feet of the building into the Bowery restaurant at 230 W. Riverside Ave.

The building will undergo renovations to create a 575-square-foot kitchen, 1,950-square-foot dining and bar area and a 111-square-foot storage area.

The permit valuation for renovations is $200,000, according to the application.

The project architect is Spokane-based Indigo Diggs Architecture.

Andrews did not respond to a request for comment on the proposed restaurant.

Garageland, once known for its late-night food and drinks, closed in 2020 after more than five years of operation.

Beard Papa’s opening in Spokane Valley

Beard Papa’s, an international chain of cream puff stores, is coming to Spokane Valley.

A building permit is under review by the city for renovations to a 2,450-square-foot space to make way for Beard Papa’s at 4808 E. Sprague Ave., Suite 204.

The estimated cost of renovations is $75,000, according to the application.

Spokane-based Russell Page Architects is designing the retail space.

In 1999, Yuji Hirota founded Beard Papa’s as a small bakery in Osaka, Japan.

Hirota perfected the art of his pastries by creating a double-layered puff-choux on the inside and pie crust on the outside with filling consisting of whipped and vanilla custard cream, according to the company’s website

Beard Papa’s continues to use Hirota’s recipe, in addition to offering several other varieties of cream puffs. The retailer has since expanded to more than 400 locations in 15 countries.

Beard Papa’s in Spokane Valley would mark the retailer’s third location in the state.

The company operates stores in Seattle and Lynnwood.

Animal hospital plans new clinic

Latah Creek Animal Hospital is building a new clinic, according to a building permit application filed with the city.

The application indicates plans for a 5,000-square-foot animal hospital that will include medical exam rooms, a surgical area and cages, in addition to site work and utilities at 4302 S. Cheney Spokane Road, across the street from the facility’s existing location.

Work also calls for demolition of existing structures on the site to make way for the new clinic.

SRB Enterprises LLC, whose principals are Steve, Roberta and Megan Bauer, purchased the site for $650,000 in 2018, Spokane County Assessor’s Office records show.

Veterinarian Megan Bauer and Jessica Osbourne co-own Latah Creek Animal Hospital. Osbourne also serves as the hospital’s manager.

The project contractor is Spokane-based James W. Elmer Construction Co. Architectural Ventures, of Spokane, is the project architect.

The permit valuation is $1.4 million, according to the application.

Wingstop to Shadle Shopping Center

Wingstop, a fast-casual chain specializing in chicken wings, is opening a location in Shadle Shopping Center.

Ben Hawkins, of Spokane, filed a building permit application with the city to renovate a 2,300-square-foot space into a Wingstop franchise at 2503 W. Wellesley Ave., Suite B, in between Subway and MOD Pizza.

Spokane-based Associated Construction Inc. is the project contractor. An architect was not specified on the application.

The permit is for initial preparation work and installation of a dividing wall in the retail space.

Wingstop, founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, operates more than 1,850 franchises worldwide.

Wingstop already has one location in the Spokane area, at 9333 N. Newport Highway.