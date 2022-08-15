Letters for Aug. 15, 2022

Democracy

The publication of the letter from Steve Blewett on Aug. 9 (“Threats to democracy”) could not have been more timely. This was the day many learned that the FBI served an obviously legal warrant on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

It’s clear that there is possible illegal activity on the part of Trump. He took and refused to return documents intended for the National Archives. He purportedly tore up and flushed documents. No wonder he complained about flushing toilets 10 or more times! I thought it might have been another issue.

As Mr. Blewett said, stop denying reality. Trump is now looking to be a con artist who may actually face serious consequences. I sure hope so.

Beverly Gibb

Spokane