Two dead in trailer fire near Moses Lake

An early morning fire killed two people inside a trailer at Cougar Campers RV park in Wheeler, east of Moses Lake.

Grant County Fire District 5 and Moses Lake firefighters responded around 3:45 a.m. Monday and found a fifth wheel travel trailer engulfed in flames, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The bodies of the two elderly victims, believed to be the trailer’s occupants, were found after the flames were extinguished, deputies said.

Nothing appeared outwardly suspicious about the fire, said Kyle Foreman, public information officer for the sheriff’s office.

The bodies are in the care of Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison, whose staff will verify the identities of the fire victims, notify next of kin and perform autopsies. The Grant County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.