The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Day 88° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News

Two dead in trailer fire near Moses Lake

Aug. 15, 2022 Updated Mon., Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:29 p.m.

By James Hanlon jamesh@spokesman.com

An early morning fire killed two people inside a trailer at Cougar Campers RV park in Wheeler, east of Moses Lake.

Grant County Fire District 5 and Moses Lake firefighters responded around 3:45 a.m. Monday and found a fifth wheel travel trailer engulfed in flames, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The bodies of the two elderly victims, believed to be the trailer’s occupants, were found after the flames were extinguished, deputies said.

Nothing appeared outwardly suspicious about the fire, said Kyle Foreman, public information officer for the sheriff’s office.

The bodies are in the care of Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison, whose staff will verify the identities of the fire victims, notify next of kin and perform autopsies. The Grant County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

James Hanlon's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in News