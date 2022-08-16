Director Wolfgang Petersen dies of cancer at 81
Aug. 16, 2022 Updated Tue., Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:33 p.m.
Director Wolfgang Petersen, known for films including “Air Force One” and “The Perfect Storm,” died Monday from pancreatic cancer at age 81.
The German-born Petersen was nominated for Oscars for best adapted screenplay and best director for 1981’s “Das Boot,” a World War II submarine drama. He made his English debut with “The NeverEnding Story” in 1984.
He went on to direct a number of major blockbusters in Hollywood, including “In The Line of Fire” with Clint Eastwood and John Malkovich; “The Perfect Storm” with George Clooney and Mark Wahlberg; “Outbreak” with Dustin Hoffman and “Air Force One” with Harrison Ford, among many others.
