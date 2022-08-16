Director Wolfgang Petersen dies of cancer at 81

By David Matthews New York Daily News

Director Wolfgang Petersen, known for films including “Air Force One” and “The Perfect Storm,” died Monday from pancreatic cancer at age 81.

The German-born Petersen was nominated for Oscars for best adapted screenplay and best director for 1981’s “Das Boot,” a World War II submarine drama. He made his English debut with “The NeverEnding Story” in 1984.

He went on to direct a number of major blockbusters in Hollywood, including “In The Line of Fire” with Clint Eastwood and John Malkovich; “The Perfect Storm” with George Clooney and Mark Wahlberg; “Outbreak” with Dustin Hoffman and “Air Force One” with Harrison Ford, among many others.