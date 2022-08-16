Fire significantly damages north Spokane home in family for decades

Spokane Fire Department crews were on the scene of a blaze Tuesday that destroyed the rear of a house, along with a Nissan Altima at 323 E. Nebraska Ave. (Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review)

A fire Tuesday extensively damaged the north Spokane home where a woman has lived for six decades.

Bernice Glatt said she grew up in the home and her 84-year-old mother, who was not at the residence when the fire started, has lived there 60 years. Her brother also lives at the home and tried to put the fire out with neighbors before firefighters arrived.

“I’m just glad they’re OK,” Glatt said of her family.

Firefighters responded shortly after 11 a.m. to the single-story home on the 300 block of East Nebraska Avenue and found a significant fire on the back side, according to a Spokane Fire Department news release. The home is across the street and to the east of Providence Holy Family Hospital, and across the street and to the north of Lidgerwood Elementary School.

Spokane Fire Battalion Chief Bill Gonzalez said the fire broke out in the back patio of the home and then spread to the attic, basement and interior. A black plume of smoke could be seen from downtown Spokane.

The fire also burned a car parked in the driveway.

Harry Green, who was visiting a friend two doors down from the fire, said he was on his friend’s back patio, smelled smoke and looked east, where he saw a big plume of smoke. He said he ran to the neighbor’s home and flames were developing on the patio.

“It was just starting to get engulfed,” Green said.

He said he banged on the front door and yelled, “Fire,” as loud as he could. Green said one of the occupants of the home came “running out through the flames,” and they tried to extinguish the fire with a garden hose.

“We tried to put it out, but it was too late,” Green said.

While no one was seriously injured, the release said the occupant sustained a heat injury and was treated on scene.

One firefighter also fell partially through the roof while cutting ventilation holes but was not injured after being rescued by fellow firefighters, according to the release.

“It was scary for me, but the main thing was to get everybody out and make sure everybody was safe and worry about the rest of it later,” Green said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.