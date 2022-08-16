First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild’ symptoms
Aug. 16, 2022 Updated Tue., Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:02 p.m.
First Lady Jill Biden is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, her office announced Tuesday.
The first lady developed cold-like symptoms Monday night and tested negative on a rapid antigen test, but positive on a PCR test.
She continues to have “mild” symptoms, her spokesperson said.
Biden, 71, is double-vaccinated and double-boosted and will isolate at a private residence in South Carolina, where she was staying when she tested positive, until she tests negative twice.
She has been prescribed Paxlovid and will isolate for at least five days.
Biden came down with the virus just weeks after her husband caught COVID-19. The president was in and out of isolation after a Paxlovid rebound.
The Bidens were on vacation in Kiawah Island, a luxury beach resort near Charleston, for the past week.
The president tested negative on an antigen test Tuesday morning, but will mask indoors and around others for 10 days as a close contact, the White House said.
