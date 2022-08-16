First pediatric case of monkeypox confirmed in Florida
Aug. 16, 2022 Updated Tue., Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:59 a.m.
Florida’s first pediatric case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Martin County, state health data shows.
The child is between 0-4 years old, according to the Florida Department of Health’s reportable disease frequency report. No other information as to the child’s identity is available in the report.
This is the seventh U.S. child to have been confirmed to test positive for the virus.
There have been 1,317 cases of monkeypox detected in the state as of Monday. There have been 82 cases detected in Orange County.
