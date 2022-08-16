The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Nation/World

First pediatric case of monkeypox confirmed in Florida

Aug. 16, 2022 Updated Tue., Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:59 a.m.

A medical laboratory technician picks up from a fridge a reactive to test suspected monkeypox samples at the microbiology laboratory of La Paz Hospital on June 6, 2022, in Madrid, Spain.   (Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images North America/TNS)
By Caroline Catherman Orlando Sentinel

Florida’s first pediatric case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Martin County, state health data shows.

The child is between 0-4 years old, according to the Florida Department of Health’s reportable disease frequency report. No other information as to the child’s identity is available in the report.

This is the seventh U.S. child to have been confirmed to test positive for the virus.

There have been 1,317 cases of monkeypox detected in the state as of Monday. There have been 82 cases detected in Orange County.

