Mother, daughter arrested in killing of 87-year-old man, Lewiston police say

A woman and her mother are suspected of killing 87-year-old Kenneth Morrison, who is the woman’s father and the mother’s ex-husband, according to the Lewiston Police Department.

Police arrested 81-year-old Kay Morrison and 54-year-old Kimberly Morrison on suspicion of first-degree murder after a search of the Morrison home early Tuesday on the 1100 block of Harvest Road in Lewiston, police said.

Detectives started investigating the Morrison women after Kenneth Morrison was reported missing in March, according to the release. The investigation uncovered that Kenneth Morrison had not been seen since January.

Detectives interviewed the women after the search warrant Tuesday and arrested them. The release did not reveal what evidence led to the arrest.

Anyone with information can contact Lewiston police Detective Joe Stormes.