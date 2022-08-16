Spokane police officer involved in crash while responding to stabbing call

A Spokane police officer was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon downtown while driving to a possible stabbing.

Spokane police Cpl. Nick Briggs said the officer, with lights and sirens activated on the patrol car, was driving through the intersection of Second Avenue and Stevens Street when the collision happened shortly before 3 p.m. There were no injuries to the drivers, and there was moderate damage to the vehicles. Police are investigating the crash.

Meanwhile, other officers encountered the suspect still holding the knife and being uncooperative a couple blocks away from the crash, Briggs said. Police deployed a stun gun to take the person into custody. Briggs said injuries were unknown.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault and resisting and obstructing charges.