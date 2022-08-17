Boise man dies in tractor crash in Latah County
Aug. 17, 2022 Updated Wed., Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:04 p.m.
A 71-year-old Boise man died Wednesday after the Peterbilt tractor he was driving near Genesee, Idaho, crashed into a drainage canal.
Idaho State Police suspect the driver, who was not identified, had a medical emergency before leaving the roadway, according to a news release. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.
Troopers said the man was traveling around 2:40 p.m. south on Rosenau Road near Stout Road northeast of Genesee in Latah County.
ISP is investigating.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.