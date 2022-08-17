Boise man dies in tractor crash in Latah County

A 71-year-old Boise man died Wednesday after the Peterbilt tractor he was driving near Genesee, Idaho, crashed into a drainage canal.

Idaho State Police suspect the driver, who was not identified, had a medical emergency before leaving the roadway, according to a news release. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

Troopers said the man was traveling around 2:40 p.m. south on Rosenau Road near Stout Road northeast of Genesee in Latah County.

ISP is investigating.