News >  Agriculture

Boise man dies in tractor crash in Latah County

Aug. 17, 2022 Updated Wed., Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:04 p.m.

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A 71-year-old Boise man died Wednesday after the Peterbilt tractor he was driving near Genesee, Idaho, crashed into a drainage canal.

Idaho State Police suspect the driver, who was not identified, had a medical emergency before leaving the roadway, according to a news release. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

Troopers said the man was traveling around 2:40 p.m. south on Rosenau Road near Stout Road northeast of Genesee in Latah County.

ISP is investigating.

