Dishman Hills yoga class Thursday

Local yoga instructor Stephanie Gronholz will be leading a class in the Dishman Hills Natural Area at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, The free, 1-hour class will be held in the open field at Camp Caro, directly adjacent to the Dishman Hills Natural Area.

This session is open to all abilities

Please bring a mat and water. Bug spray may be helpful as mosquitos can be present in the evenings. This event is free but a tips for Stephanie and donations for DHC are welcomed.

Directions & Parking: From I-90, take exit 285 onto Appleway/Sprague and take a right onto S Sargent Road. Feel free to park in the parking lot in front of the lodge at the end of the road. If the front lot is full, please park in the lower parking lot that is directly to the right when you first pulled onto Sargent Rd then walk up to Camp Caro from the main path leading away from the parking lot. The yoga class will be gathering in the open field in front of the Camp Caro Lodge.