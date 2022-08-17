The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Day 99° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  Outdoors

Dishman Hills yoga class Thursday

By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

Local yoga instructor Stephanie Gronholz will be leading a class in the Dishman Hills Natural Area at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, The free, 1-hour class will be held in the open field at Camp Caro, directly adjacent to the Dishman Hills Natural Area.

This session is open to all abilities

Please bring a mat and water. Bug spray may be helpful as mosquitos can be present in the evenings. This event is free but a tips for Stephanie and donations for DHC are welcomed.

Directions & Parking: From I-90, take exit 285 onto Appleway/Sprague and take a right onto S Sargent Road. Feel free to park in the parking lot in front of the lodge at the end of the road. If the front lot is full, please park in the lower parking lot that is directly to the right when you first pulled onto Sargent Rd then walk up to Camp Caro from the main path leading away from the parking lot. The yoga class will be gathering in the open field in front of the Camp Caro Lodge.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Outdoors