Marine biologist Asha de Vos says kids can help save the ocean now

Asha de Vos, a marine biologist from Sri Lanka, has done groundbreaking research on blue whales in the northern Indian Ocean. As a kid, she had no role models in her country in marine biology. Now she's encouraging kids to get involved in ocean conservation. (Courtesy of Asha de Vos)

By Christina Barron Washington Post

Asha de Vos’ first attempt to save the whales was at age 6. She created a poster featuring the huge marine mammals with details that were more artistic than scientific.

“When you looked at it, it was ridiculous,” de Vos, who’s now 42, said recently from her home in Sri Lanka. “The whales have lipstick and sharp teeth.”

The episode wasn’t an “aha” moment but part of a long journey for de Vos to become a marine biologist in Sri Lanka. At the time, the island nation had no school or training program for marine biology, she said. The ocean was considered a place to earn a living by catching fish, not studying them.

Support from her parents gradually led toward her career choice. They encouraged her to be curious and to learn to swim with lessons at a local pool. Arthur C. Clarke, author of the novel “2001: A Space Odyssey” and a diving enthusiast, happened to be a member of the same pool. Clarke would tell stories of his diving adventures that left young Asha on the edge of her seat.

“I learned you could see things that no one had ever seen,” she said.

Pursuing the dream to become a marine biologist meant traveling halfway around the world to St. Andrew’s University in Scotland followed by biology field work in New Zealand. It was the start of her life’s work: studying whales and sharing that knowledge. She continued to study and research far from home, with the aim of going back to Sri Lanka.

”I always promised I would return,” she said. “So I went to bring back.”

A lot of people told de Vos her goal of working as a marine biologist in Sri Lanka was foolish. But the comments didn’t discourage her.

”I’m an optimist,” she said. “My name means hope.”

De Vos did return and conducted groundbreaking research on blue whales that live in the northern Indian Ocean. Her work has impacted policies to protect these giant creatures. She also became an ocean educator, sharing her knowledge of ocean life to inspire the next generation of marine biologists. (Her 2014 TED Talk on how whale poop helps the ocean has more than 1.5 million views.)

Three years ago, she founded a research and education nonprofit group called Oceanswell. The organization hosts gatherings of kids, teens and young adults interested in ocean conservation. She said she especially enjoys working with kids and emphasizes that they can make an impact long before they have college degrees.

“I think kids have to realize they are very powerful,” de Vos said. “Science is for everyone. Don’t let anyone tell you you’re too young.”

She encourages kids to be keen observers of the natural world, ask a lot of questions and share what they learn with others. Even kids who live nowhere near the ocean can develop useful skills.

“Get used to taking pictures of what you see,” she said. “Write about it. Tell people that that’s what you found in your backyard. All our backyards have something to offer.”

Citizen science projects such as iNaturalist, a program run by the California Academy of Sciences and the National Geographic Society, have allowed people of any age to contribute to research.

”On iNaturalist there have been discoveries of new species,” she said. “It could have been anyone who found it.”

De Vos also urged kids not to give up when they face obstacles. The scientific community needs them and their ideas, she said.

“Half a million scientist aren’t going to make a difference. We need to have the voices of the kids,” she said. “We need every solution possible.”