Spokane Indians lose in lopsided fashion second consecutive night to Tri-City 13-8

For the second game in a row, the Spokane Indians allowed double-digit runs, falling to the Tri-City Dust Devils 13-8 in a Northwest League game at Avista Stadium on Wednesday.

Osmy Gregorio led Tri-City, going 3 for 5 with two RBIs as the Dust Devils racked up 17 hits, four for extra bases.

The Indians (21-22) trail Eugene by seven games in the NWL second-half race and fell one game behind Vancouver in the season-record playoff tiebreaker – pending late results.

Spokane had plenty of offense, collecting 15 hits.

Bladimir Restituyo went 4 for 4 with a run, stolen base and two RBIs. Eddy Diaz had three hits and a run and Hunter Goodman hit a two-run homer.

Starter Joe Rock had a rough outing. He went five-plus innings and allowed 10 runs on eight hits and three walks with four strikeouts. Rock (7-7) threw 100 pitches in a game that started with temperatures in the mid-90s. Adam McKillican gave up three runs in an inning of relief.

Ronaiker Palma hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning to break a 4-all tie, and Braiden Ward tripled later in the inning and scored on a single by Restituyo to make it 7-4.

It was all Tri-City after that.

The Dust Devils picked up a run in the fifth on an RBI triple by Joe Stewart and put up a half-dozen in the sixth, highlighted by a bases-loaded, two-run single by Gregorio.

Gabe Matthews added a two-run homer, his 13th of the season, in the eighth.

It started off well enough.

Restituyo led off the home half of the first with a single and stole second. With two down, Goodman barely missed a homer down the right-field line. On the next pitch, he pulled one over the fence in left-center for a two-run homer, his fourth in High-A and 26 over this season.

Tri-City (18-26) picked up a run in the second on a two-out RBI single by Christian Molfetta, but Spokane got that back – and more – in the bottom half.

Diaz led off the inning with a double and scored on a double by Trevor Boone. With two down, Restituyo singled to left to score Boone but was thrown out at second to end the inning, and the Indians led 4-1.

Steven Rivas clubbed a three-run homer off Rock in the fourth to tie it. Rivas, who entered play with a .240 average, has hit .370 (20 of 54) with three homers and 14 RBIs in 53 at-bats against Spokane this season.

Moves: Left-handed pitcher Will Tribucher, 25, and righty Anderson Amarista, 23, were added to Spokane’s roster from the Colorado Rockies’ Arizona Complex League team. Tribucher pitched in two games with the Indians in 2021 and was in Arizona on a rehab assignment.