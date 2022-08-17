Spokane’s Andrew Von Lossow knocks off second seed to advance to round of 32 at U.S. Amateur

Spokane’s Andrew Von Lossow had an unforgettable 24 hours at the 122nd U.S. Amateur in Paramus, New Jersey.

Von Lossow had a tough lip-out on his 18th hole Tuesday that dropped him into a 15-man playoff for the final 11 spots in the 64-player match-play bracket. He made it through the playoff with a par on No. 15 at Ridgewood Country Club to earn the 63rd seed.

A few hours later, Von Lossow was back on the course and pulled off a big upset over co-medalist and second-seeded Michael Thorbjornsen. Von Lossow won three straight holes to open the back nine, building a 3-up lead over Thorbjornsen, who is No. 6 in the world amateur rankings.

Von Lossow won No. 10 with a par and took Nos. 11 and 12 with birdies. He holed a lengthy sand shot for birdie on the par-3 11th. Both players made pars on 13, 14 and 15 before Von Lossow closed out an impressive 3&2 victory by draining a 15-foot birdie putt on No. 16.

Von Lossow played the last seven holes in 3 under. He won the third and fourth holes to go 2-up early but Thorbjornsen fought back to tie it up with a birdie on No. 8.

The 34-year-old Von Lossow, who has lived in Spokane for about five years, advances to face 34th-seeded Ben Carr at 6:20 a.m. PT Thursday in the round of 32. Carr, a fifth-year senior at Georgia Southern, won eight straight holes and rolled past No. 31 Jake Holbrook 7&5. Holbrook is a rising junior at Oklahoma.

Von Lossow earned a spot in the U.S. Amateur by sharing first place with Canadian AJ Ewart at a July qualifier at The Home Course in DuPont, Washington. Von Lossow, who played at Southwestern Oregon Community College, won the Spokane City Championship in 2018 and 2019. He tied for third at the 2022 Oregon Open and shared eighth at the Rosauers Open Invitational in July – two majors on the PGA Pacific Northwest Section circuit.

Thorbjornsen, an All-American at Stanford, had a two-shot lead before making a double bogey on No. 18 Tuesday at Arcola Country Club and falling into a four-way tie at 3-under 138 in 36-hole stroke-play qualifying. He played in the U.S. Open and placed fourth at the PGA Tour Travelers Championship in June.

Washington State’s Preston Bebich (77-77) didn’t qualify for match play.