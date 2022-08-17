The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Woman found dead in downtown Spokane identified

Aug. 17, 2022 Updated Wed., Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:19 p.m.

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

The woman who was found dead in a parked truck Friday in downtown Spokane was identified as 40-year-old Nicole Jim.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office said on its website that the cause and manner of Jim’s death are pending. 

The unresponsive woman was reported around 7:45 a.m. on the 100 block of South Division Street, according to Spokane police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys and the medical examiner. 

Humphreys said last week the death did not appear to be suspicious, but police were investigating. 

