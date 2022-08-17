Yellowstone National Park sees big dip in visitors after historic floods

Yellowstone National Park hosted 596,562 recreation visits in July 2022. This was a 45% decrease from July 2021 (1,080,767 recreational visits), the most-visited July on record, and a 36% decrease from July 2019 (936,062), the last pre-Covid year, according to a park news release.

On June 13, all entrances to Yellowstone National Park closed due to historic flooding. Park visitors were evacuated over the next 24 hours. On June 22, the East, South and West entrances to the park reopened on a limited entry basis. On July 2, entry restrictions on the East, South and West entrances were removed. The North (Gardiner, Montana) and Northeast (Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana) entrances remain closed to visitor vehicles.

So far in 2022, the park has hosted 1,864,771 recreation visits, down 30% from 2021.

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years (through July):