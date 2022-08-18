Arts Wrap: UI Theatre announces 2022-23 season

From musicals and comedy to one-man dramas, holiday plays and Shakespearean classics, University of Idaho’s Department of Theatre Arts’ 2022-23 season offers a variety of flavors for every theatrical taste.

Sept. 10, “Every Brilliant Thing.” Sponsored by UI Recreation and Wellbeing in honor of Suicide Awareness Week, this one-night-only, one-man “life-affirming” play stars UI assistant professor Craig A. Miller.

Sept. 23-25, “First Bite: Fall.” A fall showcase for emerging UI Master of Fine Arts playwrights, this series will feature free staged readings of new works. All performances are followed by question-and-answer sessions with the playwrights.

Oct. 28-Nov. 6, “Cabaret.” A provocative musical theater classic that never fails to be relevant, “Cabaret” examines “the rise of a political movement that threatens basic human freedoms and identity.” Directed by Craig A. Miller with musical direction by Vern Sielert, “Cabaret” will be produced in collaboration with the Lionel Hampton School of Music. The show is intended for mature audiences.

Nov. 12, “Cry Havoc.” Starring Stephan Wolfert, this single-night, “inspirational” one-man show recounts the subject’s experience before and after military service. Weaving lines from Shakespeare through his own insights, Wolfert “explores our societal neurosis of war.” Idaho Repertory Theatre will host this performance.

Dec. 8-11, “Holiday Punch” is a holiday revue featuring short works and music written, directed and performed by U of I theatre students.

Feb. 10-12, 2023, “First Bite: Spring.” A spring showcase for emerging UI Master of Fine Arts playwrights this series will feature free staged readings of new works. All performances are followed by question-and-answer sessions with the playwrights.

Mar. 3-12, 2023, “The Play That Goes Wrong.” Directed by David Lee-Painter, this adaptation of the Broadway and West End sensation “is a slapstick comedy … about a bumbling college drama group staging a mystery … that quickly goes from bad to utterly disastrous.’

Apr. 28-May 7, 2023 Considered one of Shakespeare’s “problem plays” for the complexity and ambiguity of tone, “Measure for Measure” is tragicomedic exploration of “corruption, family dysfunction and the abuse of power.” UI MFA alumna Kate Powers will direct.

Tickets will be available online one month before each show opens. Tickets are also available at the door one hour before shows begin.

All productions will be staged in Moscow at UI facilities. For information, visit uidaho.edu/class/theatre or call the Department of Theatre Arts at (208) 885-6465.