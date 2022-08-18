Family Calendar

Events are free unless otherwise stated.

Storytime Play and Learn – Share books and songs and spend some time in open play with learning activities and craft projects. Open to preschoolers and their families. Available at various times and library branches throughout the week. Visit spokanelibrary.org for more information. Through Dec. 31, Spokane Public Library.

Teen Summer Reading BookBlitz – The Coeur d’Alene Public Library is doing a Teen Summer Reading BookBlitz for ages 13-19. To join, review four books and you’ll get the fifth one free. Punch cards available at Coeur d’Alene Library. The grand prize winner will be selected at the end of the summer. Through Aug. 31. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Voices Together Summer Camp – Introduction to choral singing for ages eight through 12, ending with a concert and outdoor reception. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.–noon. Register at hnmc.org/voices-together. Holy Names Music Center, 3910 W. Custer Drive. (509) 326-9516.

Outdoor Storytime – For ages 5 and under. Every Monday at 9:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

LEGO Building Club – LEGO building club for all ages. Every Monday at 3:30 p.m. Medical Lake Library, 321 E. Herb St., Medical Lake. (509) 893-8330.

The Sounds of Music – Families can rotate through stations to explore different aspects of music including pitch, rhythm and how different textures relate to the sounds instruments produce. Design your own percussive instruments or take sound samples and make beats on Garageband. Tuesday, noon-2 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Virtual Storytime – A virtual storytime for preschoolers held on Zoom. Visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events to register. Wednesday, 10-10:30 a.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library.

Wonder Wednesdays – A virtual storytime featuring books about imagination, creativity, adventure and exploration. Visit cdalibrary.com/library-events for the Zoom link. Wednesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Paws to Read – Working on building reading confidence by reading to Journey the dog. Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Drawing Fundamentals for Teens – Marlene Laurich leads students in line, shape, form and space drawing techniques. Open to children age 12-15. Sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe youth art grant. Supplies and snacks provided. Call (509) 447-9277 or visit createarts.org to register. Masks required. Wednesday, 3-4:30 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. (509) 447-9277.

Kernel at Spark Central – Kids can earn a voucher to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables by completing an activities related to nutrition, gardening and exercise. Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. This program is provided in partnership with Catholic Charities Food for All and Kendall Yards Night Market. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Early Learning Program Storytime – First storytime will be held in Ells Park, Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Regular storytime days will be held in the Colfax Library basement meeting room. Beginning Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. Most suitable for ages five and under. For more information, call Colfax Library at (509) 397-4366 or visit whitcolib.org. Eells Park, 400 N. West St., Colfax. (509) 397-4606.

Drop in and Play – Play board and card games together in a relaxing and positive environment. Open to all ages. Thursday, noon-2 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Book Babies – Join library staff in the Community Room for Book Babies, a story time for baby’s early literacy development. For ages two and under. Friday, 9:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Toddler Play Date – Park playdate for moms and their toddlers. Friday, 10 a.m. Nurture Lactation, 2607 S. Southeast Blvd., #B150. (509) 954-5337.

Coeur d’Con – Comic convention celebrating books, movies, games, manga, comics and many avenues of pop culture. Family friendly event, participants are encouraged to keep costumes appropriate. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Family Storytime Onboard – Family storytime onboard a mobile library. Featuring 30 minutes of stories, songs and fingerplays that explore the concepts of literacy and STEAM. For ages two through five and their families. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Friday, 10:30-11 a.m. Harvester Restaurant, 410 W. First St., Spangle. (509) 245-3552.

Dungeons and Dragons for Teens – Play a virtual game of Dungeons and Dragons, all skill levels welcome. For more information and to register, visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Friday, 3-5 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Airway Heights Days – A day of family fun featuring watermelon races, corn hole tournament and live music. Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. Sunset Park, S. Lawson St., Airway Heights.

“Encanto” – “Encanto” tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous and charmed place called an Encanto. Friday, 8 p.m. Millwood City Park, 9300 E. Frederick Ave., Millwood. (509) 924-0960.

Science From Home – Librarian Molly presents a science experiment each week on the Library’s Facebook page, facebook.com/SpokaneCountyLibraryDistrict. For children ages eight and older and their families. Saturday, 10-11 a.m. Spokane County Library District. (509) 893-8200.

Historic Walking Tours – Walking tours of Riverfront Park with local historian, Chet Caskey. Meets at the Spokane Visitor Information Center next to the Rotary Fountain. Tours available Saturday at 10 a.m. and noon. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. (509) 625-6601.