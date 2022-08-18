Hurricane forecasters monitoring tropical disturbance headed toward Mexico, Texas
Aug. 18, 2022 Updated Thu., Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:41 a.m.
A tropical wave located over northern Guatemala is expected to move across Central America and southeastern Mexico on Friday as it treks northwest toward the Gulf of Mexico, forecasters said.
Some “gradual development” is possible over the weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.
It was producing rain and thunderstorms early Thursday.
The system has the potential to bring rain as far north as lower Texas, an area in need of rain, according to The Weather Channel.
As of 8 a.m., the National Hurricane Center said its odds of developing into a tropical depression were at 20% in the next 48 hours and 30% over the next five days.
“Regardless of development, high pressure should steer the system inland over the weekend somewhere between Mexico’s northeast Gulf Coast and the Texas border,” the Weather Channel reported.
Despite the fact that there have only been three named storms so far this Atlantic hurricane season, experts still predict an above-average season.
Activity generally heats up near the peak of the season, which generally runs mid-August through late October.
The latest prediction from NOAA experts was 14 to 20 named storms and six to 10 hurricanes this season — three to five of which are expected to be major hurricanes, which are Category 3 or higher.
The next named storm to form in the Atlantic would be called Danielle.
