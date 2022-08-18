Lake City High School teacher accused of lewd conduct with student

From staff reports

A Lake City High School computer teacher accused of having an “inappropriate relationship” with a student was arrested Wednesday.

William Joseph Keylon, who has taught at Lake City for nearly 20 years, was booked on a charge of lewd conduct with a child under 16, Coeur d’Alene police said in a news release.

Police said the relationship began in 2012 while the student was attending Lake City and lasted several years. It was reported to police last month, and Coeur d’Alene Public Schools cooperated in the police investigation, according to the news release. Keylon, 48, turned himself in to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Keylon, a Hayden resident, started teaching at Lake City in 2003. Last school year, he taught two courses: web design/development and computer science/programing, said Scott Maben, Coeur d’Alene Public Schools spokesman. The district has placed Keylon on paid administrative leave.

In a letter to parents and staff, the district promised to continue working closely with police in investigating the case.

“We take every precaution to ensure the safety of our students, including requiring mandatory and thorough background checks and fingerprint clearance prior to hiring any individual,” the letter said. “We expect that our staff conduct themselves in a professional manner at all times, and any time there is a question of safety or misconduct, we immediately investigate.

Investigators learned that multiple students were aware of the relationship but “were reluctant to report it,” the police news release said. Police said their investigation is continuing to determine if Keylon committed other crimes. The department asked that anyone who is aware of “any inappropriate behavior involving William Keylon” call a detective.