More than 20 dead after explosion in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan — At least 21 people were killed in an explosion at a mosque in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, according to the latest reports.

At least 33 worshippers were injured in Wednesday’s blast, Afghan TV station Tolonews reported on Thursday.

The blast occurred during evening prayers, with the cause initially unclear, the report said.

A Taliban spokesperson described the incident as an “attack.”

Despite the Taliban’s assertion that they have brought security to the nation, the country is witnessing regular attacks, mostly claimed by the Islamic State.

The Taliban retook power in August 2021 during the chaotic withdrawal of the US-led NATO forces and re-imposed their strict rule. No country has yet recognized the hardliners’ de facto government.