The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 77° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Nation/World

More than 20 dead after explosion in Kabul

Aug. 18, 2022 Updated Thu., Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:23 a.m.

Afghans pray at a grave of victims, after burial ceremony in a cemetery on the outskirts of Kabul on Aug. 18, 2022. - The death toll from a blast which ripped through a mosque packed with worshippers in the Afghan capital Kabul on Aug. 17, has risen to 21, police said.   (Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS)
Afghans pray at a grave of victims, after burial ceremony in a cemetery on the outskirts of Kabul on Aug. 18, 2022. - The death toll from a blast which ripped through a mosque packed with worshippers in the Afghan capital Kabul on Aug. 17, has risen to 21, police said.   (Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS)
dpa

KABUL, Afghanistan — At least 21 people were killed in an explosion at a mosque in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, according to the latest reports.

At least 33 worshippers were injured in Wednesday’s blast, Afghan TV station Tolonews reported on Thursday.

The blast occurred during evening prayers, with the cause initially unclear, the report said.

A Taliban spokesperson described the incident as an “attack.”

Despite the Taliban’s assertion that they have brought security to the nation, the country is witnessing regular attacks, mostly claimed by the Islamic State.

The Taliban retook power in August 2021 during the chaotic withdrawal of the US-led NATO forces and re-imposed their strict rule. No country has yet recognized the hardliners’ de facto government.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Nation/World