Second woman arrested in murder of 36-year-old man in northwest Spokane

Another woman was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 36-year-old Michael C. Materne over the Fourth of July weekend in northwest Spokane.

Alesha L. Ford, 30, was arrested Aug. 10 in Pierce County on a warrant related to the July 3 shooting. Ford and Stacy L. Gerber, 32, who turned herself in to police last month, are charged with suspicion of second-degree murder.

Ford was booked into the Spokane County Jail Aug. 11.

Materne and Gerber, Materne’s ex-girlfriend, were arguing July 3 in an alley behind Materne’s residence in the 5300 block of North Belt Street, according to court documents. The argument escalated into a fight over control of a handgun. A bullet fired from the gun struck the ceiling of a 2015 GMC Yukon, in which Gerber was a passenger when she arrived at the alley.

One witness who was with Materne told police Materne, who appeared to be uninjured by the gunshot, walked away from the vehicle toward his garage after the bullet fired. The witness said as the GMC left from the back of the house, he heard more gunshots and saw Materne fall to the ground.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner said Materne died of a gunshot wound of the left upper extremity and torso.

Gerber and Ford remained in jail Thursday on $1 million bonds and are scheduled for arraignments Aug. 30.

Police continue to investigate.