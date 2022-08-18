Spokane Indians hit three homers in second inning, down Tri-City 10-5

The Spokane Indians hit three home runs in a six-run second inning and beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 10-5 in a Northwest League game at Avista Stadium on Thursday.

Hunter Goodman, Mateo Gil and Trevor Boone all homered in the second off Tri-City starter Brent Killam.

The game marked the return of Chris McMahon, who has missed most of the season due to injury.

McMahon was one of the Indians’ best starters last season, going 10-3 with a 4.19 ERA and 119 strikeouts over 114 innings.

In his rehab outings for the Colorado Rockies Arizona Complex league, in four appearances and two starts, he tossed 10⅔ innings, allowing three earned runs on 17 hits and three walks.

He gave up some loud contact in the first inning, including a triple by Osmy Gregorio and an RBI single by Gabe Matthews. In the second, Kyle Kasser got to McMahon for a solo homer and the Indians trailed 2-0.

The Indians’ offense went to work in the bottom half.

Goodman led off the inning with a long homer to center. Consecutive hits put runners at second and third, then Eddy Diaz doubled to right to tie it.

Gil followed with a long fly to left-center that carried out for a three-run home run. Boone finished the rally with a solo homer to left, finishing a string of six consecutive hits and giving the Indians a 6-2 lead.

McMahon pitched scoreless third and fourth innings but ran into trouble again in the fifth.

Kasser led off with a single, and Mike Peabody drilled a 2-0 fastball for a two-run homer. McMahon set the next three down to get out of the inning.

McMahon allowed four runs on six hits. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out four. He threw 63 pitches, 42 for strikes.

The Indians added three runs in the bottom half, with Goodman and Diaz delivering RBI hits.

It stayed that way until the seventh, when Colin Simpson clubbed a long home run to straight center, his team-leading 14th of the season.