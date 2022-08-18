This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Fiction

1. “Heat 2,” Michael Mann and Meg Gardiner (Morrow)

2. “The 6:20 Man,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)

3. “The Family Remains: A Novel,” Lisa Jewell (Atria)

4. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman: A Novel,” Daniel Silva (Harper)

5. “The Hotel Nantucket,” Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

6. “Shattered,” James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)

7. “Wrong Place Wrong Time: A Novel,” Gillian McAllister (Morrow)

8. “Sparring Partners,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

9. “The It Girl,” Ruth Ware (Scout)

10. “Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel,” Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

Nonfiction

1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Unlock Your Potential: The Ultimate Guide for Creating Your Dream Life in the Modern World,” Jeff Lerner (Benbella/Holt)

3. “Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe,” David Maraniss (Simon & Schuster)

4. “The Uncanny X-Men Trading Cards: The Complete Series,” Jim Lee, Edward Piskor and Bob Budiansky (Abrams)

5. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown (Random House)

6. “Swerve or Die: Life at My Speed in the First Family of NASCAR Racing,” Kyle Petty and Ellis Henican (St. Martin’s)

7. “Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure,” Rinker Buck Avid Reader

8. “The Destructionists: The Twenty-Five Year Crack-Up of the Republican Party,” Dana Milbank (Doubleday)

9. “The Return: Trump’s Big 2024 Comeback,” Dick Morris (Humanix)

10. “Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation,” Pete Hegseth (Broadside)