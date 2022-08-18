This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Aug. 18, 2022 Updated Thu., Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:39 p.m.
“Iâ€™m Glad My Mom Died,,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster/TNS){&end} (Simon & Schuster/Simon & Schuster/TNS)
Bestsellers
Tribune News Service
Fiction
1. “Heat 2,” Michael Mann and Meg Gardiner (Morrow)
2. “The 6:20 Man,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)
3. “The Family Remains: A Novel,” Lisa Jewell (Atria)
4. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman: A Novel,” Daniel Silva (Harper)
5. “The Hotel Nantucket,” Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
6. “Shattered,” James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)
7. “Wrong Place Wrong Time: A Novel,” Gillian McAllister (Morrow)
8. “Sparring Partners,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
9. “The It Girl,” Ruth Ware (Scout)
10. “Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel,” Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
Nonfiction
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
2. “Unlock Your Potential: The Ultimate Guide for Creating Your Dream Life in the Modern World,” Jeff Lerner (Benbella/Holt)
3. “Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe,” David Maraniss (Simon & Schuster)
4. “The Uncanny X-Men Trading Cards: The Complete Series,” Jim Lee, Edward Piskor and Bob Budiansky (Abrams)
5. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown (Random House)
6. “Swerve or Die: Life at My Speed in the First Family of NASCAR Racing,” Kyle Petty and Ellis Henican (St. Martin’s)
7. “Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure,” Rinker Buck Avid Reader
8. “The Destructionists: The Twenty-Five Year Crack-Up of the Republican Party,” Dana Milbank (Doubleday)
9. “The Return: Trump’s Big 2024 Comeback,” Dick Morris (Humanix)
10. “Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation,” Pete Hegseth (Broadside)
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.